Watch Pool Feed of Trump Tower LobbyBegan Airing 8:20am EST
Watch network pool coverage of public officials, staff, and Trump family members arrive for meetings with the president-elect and his transition team at Trump Tower in New York City.
AP Race and Ethnicity Reporter Jesse Holland, author Sophia Nelson, and author Sheryll Cashin look back at President Obama’s legacy on race relations in the U.S.
Join us with your phone calls and comments on the question, “Have race relations improved under President Obama?”
Georgetown University law professor and author Sheryll Cashin discusses the Obama administration’s impact on race relations in the U.S.
Sophia Nelson, author of E Pluribus One: Reclaiming Our Founders' Vision for a United America, looks back on President Obama’s influence on race relations in the U.S.
AP Race and Ethnicity Reporter Jesse Holland examines President Obama’s influence over the national discussion on race relations.
This 1977 U.S. Information Agency film documents the progress of African Americans by profiling several newly-elected black public officials.
Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT) testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be Interior secretary in the Trump administration.View More about Cabinet Appointments
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hears testimony from Betsy DeVos on her nomination to be Education secretary in the Trump administration.View More about Cabinet Appointments
Wilbur Ross testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on his nomination to serve as Commerce secretary in the Trump administration.View More about Presidential Transitions
Governor Nikki Haley (R-SC) testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on her nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration.View More about Cabinet Appointments
Scott Pruitt testifies before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on his nomination to be administrator of the EPA in the Trump administration.View More about Cabinet Appointments
Representative Tom Price (R-GA) testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on his nomination to be Health and Human Services secretary in the Trump administration.View More about Cabinet Appointments
During his Senate confirmation hearing, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson responded to questions from Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) about his views on a Muslim immigration ban, and building relationships of trust with Muslim nations.
During his confirmation hearing for the position of CIA Director, Rep. Mike Pompeo was asked about "Enhanced Interrogation Techniques".
Rep. Kaptur joined her colleagues to talk about the importance of Medicare and Social Security.
President Obama is sworn in and addresses the nation in his second inaugural speech.
Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) gave the weekly presidential address. She talked about Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
President-elect Donald Trump makes an appearance in the Trump Tower lobby along with talk show host Steve Harvey. The comedian, who turns 60 next week, says he will not be attending the presidential inauguration.