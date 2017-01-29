Senate Minority Leader Schumer on President Trump's Executive Order on ImmigrationJanuary 29, 2017
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a news conference on President Trump’s executive action on immigration.
Join us for your phone calls and comments on social media as we review the latest news headlines from Capitol Hill and the White House.
Demonstrators gather outside the White House to protest President Trump’s executive on immigration.
Thomas Army looks at how technology affected the outcome of the Civil War.
Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) discusses Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and the replacement plan he and Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced earlier this week, as well as President Trump’s upcoming Supreme Court announcement.
Former Senior CIA analyst John Nixon joins us to talk about his book, Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein. A programming note, this program contains language which some viewers may find offensive.View More Q&A
Professor Emrys Westacott explores the philosophy behind frugal living. He is interviewed by Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary.View More After Words
Bloomberg News White House Correspondent Shannon Pettypiece gives an overview of the latest from the Trump administration, including executive actions and interactions with foreign leaders and members of Congress. She also previews the week to come.View More about the Trump Administration
STAT News Washington Correspondent Dylan Scott discusses President Trump’s pledge to lower drug prices for Medicare patients through negotiations with drug companies.View More about Medicare
Melissa Emrey-Arras, with the Government Accountability Office, discusses the GAO’s recent report on income-based repayment plans for Direct Student Loans, which finds that such plans may cost the federal government as much as $74 billion.View More about Student Loans
Author and political commentator Nick Adams talks about his life and career. He also responds to viewer comments and questions.View More In Depth
Mulvaney contradicts Trump's promise to preserve Social Security and Medicare.
President Trump tells congressional Republicans that both he an the president of Mexico have agreed to cancel next week's meeting because of disagreement over border policy and the decision to begin construction of a border wall.
A look at President Trump's executive actions during the first week of his presidency, including those announced yesterday on immigration.
House-Senate Republicans Retreat Briefing
President Donald Trump addresses the nation following his swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol by the John Roberts, the chief justice of the United States. His inaugural address focuses on his “America First” theme that was central to his campaign.
