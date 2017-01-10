Watch Pool Feed of Trump Tower LobbyBegan Airing 9:05am EST
Watch network pool coverage of public officials, staff, and family members arrive at Trump Tower for meetings with the president-elect and his transition team.
Spokesman John Kirby briefs reporters and responds to their questions on a variety of international topics.
Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be U.S. attorney general in the Trump administration.
General John Kelly (Ret.) testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on his nomination to be Homeland Security secretary in the Trump administration.
The House convenes for a legislative session and members deliver one-minute speeches on a variety of topics. Later, they are expected to debate five bills under suspension of the rules.
Outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell reflects on her time in the Obama administration in remarks at the National Press Club. She also fields questions from the invited audience following her remarks.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers, and FBI Director James Comey testify at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia’s election-year hacking activities.View More about Russia Hacking
President Obama delivers his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.View More about President Obama
ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on his nomination to be secretary of State in the Trump administration.View More about Foreign Policy
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hears testimony from Betsy DeVos on her nomination to be Education secretary in the Trump administration.View More about Cabinet Appointments
Issie Lapowsky talked about President-elect Donald Trump's use of Twitter to criticize businesses, including several tweets he recently published after Ford Motor Company announced it would not build a new plant in Mexico. She also discussed the…
Some snickers as Washington's unusual Electoral College vote is read.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal attempts to object to the electoral college tally but is shut down by Vice President Biden.
President Obama is sworn in and addresses the nation in his second inaugural speech.
Panelists, including former Ambassadors Earl Anthony Wayne and James Cunningham, examine U.S. policy toward Afghanistan and what lies ahead in the Trump administration.