- 8:00PM EDT
-
Rev. Norma Urrabazo, International Church of Las Vegas
-
Pledge of Allegiance
-
Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation Vice President
-
President Trump Pardons Jon Ponder
-
Jon Ponder, Hope for Prisoners Founder & CEO
-
Richard Beasley, Former FBI Special Agent
-
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
-
Jason Joyce, Lobsterman (Swan's Island, ME)
-
Cris Peterson, Four Cubs Farm (Grantsburg, WI) CFO
- 9:00PM EDT
-
Larry Kudlow, White House National Economic Council Director
-
John Peterson, Schuette Metals (Wausau, WI) Owner
-
Cissie Graham Lynch, Granddaughter of the Late Rev. Billy Graham
-
Robert Vlaisavljevich, Mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota (D)
-
Abby Johnson, And Then There Were None Founder & CEO
-
Nicholas Sandmann, Former Covington Catholic High School Student
-
Pam Bondi, Former Florida Attorney General (R)
-
Tiffany Trump, Daughter of President Trump
-
Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA)
-
"Lincoln's Birthplace" Video
-
Ryan Holets, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Police Officer
-
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez (R-FL)
- 10:00PM EDT
-
President Trump Naturalization Ceremony
-
Eric Trump, Son of President Trump
-
Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Attorney General (R)
-
Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State
-
First Lady Melania Trump Introduction Video
-
First Lady Melania Trump
-
