Past Presidential & Vice Presidential Debates
Presidential Candidates Debate
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump met for the third and final presidential debate…
Presidential Candidates Debate
In their second presidential debate Donald Trump (R) and Hillary Clinton (D) took questions from the audience members in a town…
Vice Presidential Candidates Debate
Vice presidential nominees Governor Mike Pence (R-IN) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) met for the only 2016 vice…
Presidential Candidates Debate
Presidential nominees Donald Trump (R) and Hillary Clinton (D) debated a variety of economic and foreign policy topics in the first…