President George H.W. Bush State Funeral Service

A National Day of Mourning includes a state funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral.

Program ID:
455342-1
Category:
Public Affairs Event
Format:
Ceremony
Location:
Washington, District of Columbia, United States
First Aired:
Dec 05, 2018 | 9:29am EST | C-SPAN 1
Last Aired:
Dec 05, 2018 | 8:00pm EST | C-SPAN 1

