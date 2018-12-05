President George H.W. Bush State Funeral Service

December 5, 2018

2018-12-05T09:29:16-05:00

https://images.c-span.org/Files/e9a/20181205112821001_hd.jpg

A National Day of Mourning includes a state funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral.

A National Day of Mourning includes a state funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral.