Republican National Convention, Day 3

Vice President Mike Pence was the keynote speaker on the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, at Fort McHenry in… read more

Vice President Mike Pence was the keynote speaker on the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. Other speakers included: Karen Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Joni Ernst (R-IA), Representatives Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Lee Zeldin (R-NY),  White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng, and several others. Topics included: "cancel culture," abortion, school choice, the economy, religious liberty, women and minority outreach, support for law enforcement, China, opposition to Joe Biden and Democrats, foreign policy, and other issues. Due to social distancing guidelines amid COVID-19, the convention was mostly a virtual event. Many of the speakers delivered their live and pre-recorded remarks from Washington D.C. at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, a federal government building available for public use. close

Republican National Convention, Day 3

Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020 | 8:30pm EDT
Last Aired:
Aug 27, 2020 | 11:26am EDT

Republican National Convention, Day 3

