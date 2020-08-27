Republican National Convention, Day 4

2020-08-27T20:30:08-04:00

https://images.c-span.org/Files/a0b/20200827222020001_hd.jpg

President Trump delivered his acceptance speech on the fourth and final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. His speech was given at the White House South Lawn to a live audience. Other speakers included: Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and assistant, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Representative Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Dana White, Carl Mueller and Marsha Mueller, the parents of ISIS victim Kayla Mueller, and others. Topics included: civil and religious liberties, the economy and trade, crime, support for law enforcement, opposition to Joe Biden and Democrats, and other issues. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the convention was mostly a virtual event. Many of the speakers delivered their live and pre-recorded remarks from Washington D.C. at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, a federal government building available for public use.

President Trump delivered his acceptance speech on the fourth and final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. His speech was given… read more