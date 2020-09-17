President Trump Launches 1776 Commission to Restore "Patriotic Education" to Nation
President Trump delivered remarks at the White House History Conference at the National Archives in Washington, DC. During his remarks, the president denounced what he called “left wing mob,” saying a “radical movement is moving to demolish our precious history.” He later said the “Left” wanted “to impose a new segregation.” President Trump announced a new Executive Order to promote “patriotic education,” called the 1776 Commission. Vice President Pence introduced the president. close
