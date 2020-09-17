Global Search
President Trump Remarks at White House History Conference

President Trump delivered remarks at the White House History Conference at the National Archives in Washington, DC. During his remarks, the president denounced what he called “left wing… read more

President Trump delivered remarks at the White House History Conference at the National Archives in Washington, DC. During his remarks, the president denounced what he called “left wing mob,” saying a “radical movement is moving to demolish our precious history.” He later said the “Left” wanted “to impose a new segregation.” President Trump announced a new Executive Order to promote “patriotic education,” called the 1776 Commission. Vice President Pence introduced the president. close

President Trump Remarks at White House History Conference

Program ID:
475934-1
Category:
White House Event
Format:
Speech
Location:
Washington, District of Columbia, United States
First Aired:
Sep 17, 2020 | 2:46pm EDT | C-SPAN.org
Last Aired:
Sep 18, 2020 | 10:02am EDT | C-SPAN 1

