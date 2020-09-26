Global Search
Quick Guide
VIDEO LIBRARY  |  262,039 hours of content

Supreme Court Nominee Announcement

President Trump nominates federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Report Video Issue

Points of Interest

For quick viewing, C-SPAN provides Points of Interest markers for some events.

Click the play button and tap the screen to see the at the bottom of the player. Tap the to see a complete list of all Points of Interest - click on any moment in the list and the video will play.

Points of Interest

For quick viewing, C-SPAN provides Points of Interest markers for some events.

Click the play button and move your cursor over the video to see the . Click on the marker to see the description and watch.

You can also click the in the lower left of the video player to see a complete list of all Points of Interest from this program - click on any moment in the list and the video will play.

People in this video

Hosting Organization

More information about

Supreme Court Nominee Announcement

4,464 Views
Program ID:
476190-1
Category:
White House Event
Format:
Speech
Location:
Rose Garden, White House, Washington, District of Columbia, United States
First Aired:
Sep 26, 2020 | 5:02pm EDT | C-SPAN 1
Last Aired:
Sep 27, 2020 | 6:29am EDT | C-SPAN 1

Airing Details

  • Sep 26, 2020 | 5:00pm EDT | C-SPAN RADIO
  • Sep 26, 2020 | 5:02pm EDT | C-SPAN 1
  • Sep 26, 2020 | 6:01pm EDT | C-SPAN 1
  • Sep 26, 2020 | 7:02pm EDT | C-SPAN 1
  • Sep 26, 2020 | 9:17pm EDT | C-SPAN 1
  • Sep 27, 2020 | 12:33am EDT | C-SPAN 1
  • Sep 27, 2020 | 6:29am EDT | C-SPAN 1
Purchase a Download

Supreme Court Nominee Announcement

  • MP4 video - Standard
    Price:
    $4.99
    Add to Basket
  • MP3 audio - Standard
    Price:
    $0.99
    Request Download

User Created Clips from This Video

View all clips from this video