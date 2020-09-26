Judge Barrett Gives Remarks on Nomination, Pays Homage to Justices Ginsburg and Scalia
During the Supreme Court nominee announcement from the White House Rose Garden, nominee Amy Coney Barrett thanks the…
President Trump nominates federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
For quick viewing, C-SPAN provides Points of Interest markers for some events.
Click the play button and tap the screen to see the at the bottom of the player. Tap the to see a complete list of all Points of Interest - click on any moment in the list and the video will play.
For quick viewing, C-SPAN provides Points of Interest markers for some events.
Click the play button and move your cursor over the video to see the . Click on the marker to see the description and watch.
You can also click the in the lower left of the video player to see a complete list of all Points of Interest from this program - click on any moment in the list and the video will play.
During the Supreme Court nominee announcement from the White House Rose Garden, nominee Amy Coney Barrett thanks the…
Viewers reacted to President Trump nominating federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S Supreme Court. The nomination…
Bloomberg Supreme Court reporter Greg Stohr previewed the Supreme Court nominee announcement by President Trump. Later…
Viewers reacted to President Trump’s nomination of federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was critical of Senator Schumer (D-NY) for bringing up what he called a…