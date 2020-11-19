Global Search
Trump Campaign News Conference on Legal Challenges

The Trump campaign provided an update on their election legal challenges from the Republican National Committee. Personal attorney for… read more

The Trump campaign provided an update on their election legal challenges from the Republican National Committee. Personal attorney for President Trump, Rudy Giuliani said the campaign will likely file a lawsuit in Georgia and are looking into filing lawsuits in New Mexico and Virginia. close

108,268 Views
Program ID:
478246-1
Category:
News Conference
Format:
News Conference
Location:
Washington, District of Columbia, United States
First Aired:
Nov 19, 2020 | 12:09pm EST | C-SPAN 3
Last Aired:
Nov 20, 2020 | 1:39am EST | C-SPAN 1

  • Nov 19, 2020 | 12:09pm EST | C-SPAN 3
  • Nov 19, 2020 | 12:10pm EST | C-SPAN RADIO
  • Nov 20, 2020 | 1:39am EST | C-SPAN 1
  • Nov 20, 2020 | 2:20am EST | C-SPAN RADIO
