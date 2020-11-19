2020-11-19T12:09:28-05:00

https://images.c-span.org/Files/c47/20201119121111003_hd.jpg

The Trump campaign provided an update on their election legal challenges from the Republican National Committee. Personal attorney for President Trump, Rudy Giuliani said the campaign will likely file a lawsuit in Georgia and are looking into filing lawsuits in New Mexico and Virginia.

