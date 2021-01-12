President Trump Criticizes Efforts to Remove Him From Office
President Trump delivered remarks near a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas. He touted his administration’s success with the construction of the wall and his efforts in… read more
President Trump delivered remarks near a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas. He touted his administration’s success with the construction of the wall and his efforts in overhauling the U.S. immigration system. At the beginning of his remarks, President Trump said that “free speech is under assault, like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but that it will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.” He went on to address the attack on the U.S. capitol, saying that “we believe in the rule of law, not violence or rioting,” and that it’s time for “peace.” close
