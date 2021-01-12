Global Search
Quick Guide
VIDEO LIBRARY  |  264,946 hours of content

President Trump Visits Border Wall in Texas

President Trump delivered remarks near a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas. He touted his administration’s success with the construction of the wall and his efforts in… read more

President Trump delivered remarks near a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas. He touted his administration’s success with the construction of the wall and his efforts in overhauling the U.S. immigration system. At the beginning of his remarks, President Trump said that “free speech is under assault, like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but that it will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.” He went on to address the attack on the U.S. capitol, saying that “we believe in the rule of law, not violence or rioting,” and that it’s time for “peace.” close

Report Video Issue

Points of Interest

For quick viewing, C-SPAN provides Points of Interest markers for some events.

Click the play button and tap the screen to see the at the bottom of the player. Tap the to see a complete list of all Points of Interest - click on any moment in the list and the video will play.

Points of Interest

For quick viewing, C-SPAN provides Points of Interest markers for some events.

Click the play button and move your cursor over the video to see the . Click on the marker to see the description and watch.

You can also click the in the lower left of the video player to see a complete list of all Points of Interest from this program - click on any moment in the list and the video will play.

People in this video

Hosting Organization

More information about

President Trump Visits Border Wall in Texas

15,693 Views
Program ID:
507906-1
Category:
White House Event
Format:
Speech
Location:
Alamo, Texas, United States
First Aired:
Jan 12, 2021 | 2:54pm EST | C-SPAN.org
Last Aired:
Jan 12, 2021 | 4:32pm EST | C-SPAN 1

Airing Details

  • Jan 12, 2021 | 3:01pm EST | C-SPAN 2
  • Jan 12, 2021 | 3:10pm EST | C-SPAN RADIO
  • Jan 12, 2021 | 4:32pm EST | C-SPAN 1
Purchase a Download

President Trump Visits Border Wall in Texas

  • MP4 video - Standard
    Price:
    $4.99
    Add to Basket
  • MP3 audio - Standard
    Price:
    $0.99
    Add to Basket

User Created Clips from This Video

View all clips from this video