2022 State of the Union Address

President Biden made his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. The president addressed a wide range of domestic… read more

President Biden made his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. The president addressed a wide range of domestic issues but began his speech talking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, promising continued military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainians. President Biden went on to talk about the American economy, highlighting the American Rescue Plan and passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. He also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, funding for police, and immigration and border security. close

Report Video Issue

Points of Interest

For quick viewing, C-SPAN provides Points of Interest markers for some events.

Click the play button and tap the screen to see the at the bottom of the player. Tap the to see a complete list of all Points of Interest - click on any moment in the list and the video will play.

Points of Interest

For quick viewing, C-SPAN provides Points of Interest markers for some events.

Click the play button and move your cursor over the video to see the . Click on the marker to see the description and watch.

You can also click the in the lower left of the video player to see a complete list of all Points of Interest from this program - click on any moment in the list and the video will play.

People in this video

Hosting Organization

More Hosting Organizations
More information about

2022 State of the Union Address

54,266 Views
Program ID:
517464-1
Category:
Joint Session of Congress
Format:
Address
Location:
Washington, District of Columbia, United States
First Aired:
Mar 01, 2022 | 9:05pm EST | C-SPAN 2
Last Aired:
Mar 06, 2022 | 6:22pm EST | C-SPAN 1

Airing Details

  • Mar 01, 2022 | 8:00pm EST | C-SPAN RADIO
  • Mar 01, 2022 | 9:00pm EST | C-SPAN RADIO
  • Mar 01, 2022 | 9:05pm EST | C-SPAN 2
  • Mar 01, 2022 | 9:05pm EST | C-SPAN 1
  • Mar 01, 2022 | 11:15pm EST | C-SPAN 1
  • Mar 02, 2022 | 1:00am EST | C-SPAN RADIO
  • Mar 02, 2022 | 1:17am EST | C-SPAN 1
  • Mar 02, 2022 | 2:19am EST | C-SPAN RADIO
  • Mar 02, 2022 | 3:27am EST | C-SPAN 1
  • Mar 02, 2022 | 5:36am EST | C-SPAN 1
  • Mar 02, 2022 | 5:38am EST | C-SPAN RADIO
  • Mar 06, 2022 | 10:45am EST | C-SPAN RADIO
  • Mar 06, 2022 | 6:22pm EST | C-SPAN 1
Purchase a Download

2022 State of the Union Address

  • MP4 video - Standard
    Price:
    $6.99 or Free with MyC‑SPAN
    Add to Basket
  • MP3 audio - Standard
    Price:
    $0.99
    Add to Basket

User Created Clips from This Video

View all clips from this video