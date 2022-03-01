2022 State of the Union Address

March 1, 2022

2022-03-01T21:05:07-05:00

https://images.c-span.org/Files/a42/20220301214011002_hd.jpg

President Biden made his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. The president addressed a wide range of domestic issues but began his speech talking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, promising continued military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainians. President Biden went on to talk about the American economy, highlighting the American Rescue Plan and passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. He also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, funding for police, and immigration and border security.

