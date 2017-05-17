Global Search
May 17, 2017 Prayer by Rabbi Thomas A. Louchheim Rabbi Thomas A. Louchheim from Congregation Or Chadash in Tucson, Arizona offered the prayer for this session. Rep. Martha McSally followed the prayer with a statement of gratitude and appreciation for his service.

U.S. House of Representatives

Location:
Washington, District of Columbia, United States
