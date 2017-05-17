May 17, 2017 | Clip Of | Clip Of House Session

May 17, 2017 Prayer by Rabbi Thomas A. Louchheim Rabbi Thomas A. Louchheim from Congregation Or Chadash in Tucson, Arizona offered the prayer for this session. Rep. Martha McSally followed the prayer with a statement of gratitude and appreciation for his service.