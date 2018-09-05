| Clip Of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing, Day 2, Part 1 This clip, title, and description were not created by C-SPAN.
Sen Graham asks about Military Tribunals
September 5, 2018 2018-09-05T12:08:45-04:00https://images.c-span.org/Files/a58/20180905121100003_hd.jpgLindsay Graham asks Kavanaugh about 9/11 and the Law of Armed Conflict.
Lindsay Graham asks Kavanaugh about 9/11 and the Law of Armed Conflict.
