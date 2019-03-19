Global Search
The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump

Yale Professor Bandy Lee and scholars in the fields of law, political science, history, climatology, and social psychology, discussed the mental health of President Trump.

People in this video

Hosting Organization

Series

Books

  • Truth in Our Times
    David E. McCraw
  • The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump
    Bandy X. Lee
The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump

7,588 Views
Program ID:
458919-1
Category:
Public Affairs Event
Format:
Forum
Location:
Washington, District of Columbia, United States
First Aired:
Mar 23, 2019 | 1:00pm EDT | C-SPAN 2
Last Aired:
Mar 25, 2019 | 4:03am EDT | C-SPAN 2

