March 19, 2019

2019-03-23T13:00:32-04:00

https://images.c-span.org/Files/a26/20190323145602002_hd.jpg

Yale Professor Bandy Lee and scholars in the fields of law, political science, history, climatology, and social psychology, discussed the mental health of President Trump.

Yale Professor Bandy Lee and scholars in the fields of law, political science, history, climatology, and social psychology, discussed the mental health of President Trump.