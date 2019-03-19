The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump
2019-03-23T13:00:32-04:00https://images.c-span.org/Files/a26/20190323145602002_hd.jpgYale Professor Bandy Lee and scholars in the fields of law, political science, history, climatology, and social psychology, discussed the mental health of President Trump.
People in this video
Ruth Ben-Ghiat Professor New York University->History Department
Mehdi Hasan Correspondent Al Jazeera English
David Cay Johnston Distinguished Visiting Lecturer Syracuse University->College of Law
Jamie Raskin U.S. Representative [D] Maryland
Joseph J. Romm Senior Fellow Center for American Progress
Jason Stanley Professor Yale University->Philosophy Department
Philip Zimbardo Professor Emeritus Stanford University->Psychology
Gar Alperovitz Professor (Former) University of Maryland, College Park->Political Economy
Bandy Lee Editor
Richard W. Painter Associate Counsel (Former) White House->Office of White House Counsel
Jerrold M. Post M.D. Director George Washington University->Political Psychology Program
Scott Ritter Chief Inspector (Former) United Nations->Weapons
Jeffrey D. Sachs Professor Columbia University->Sustainable Development
Hosting Organization
- National Press ClubNational Press Club
Series
Books
- Truth in Our Times
- The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump
