Amanda Sloat on President Trump's State Visit to the U.K.

Amanda Sloat, a former State Department official and a Brookings Institution senior fellow, talked about U.S.-British relations and what to expect from President Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

C-SPAN Studio, Washington, District of Columbia, United States
Jun 03, 2019 | 8:54am EDT | C-SPAN 1
