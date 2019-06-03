June 3, 2019

2019-06-03T08:54:15-04:00

https://images.c-span.org/Files/e67/20190603085439001_hd.jpg

Amanda Sloat, a former State Department official and a Brookings Institution senior fellow, talked about U.S.-British relations and what to expect from President Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

